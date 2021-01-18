I-78 hit-and-run leaves two pregnant women injured and car overturned near Bethlehem City

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 78 involving two pregnant women near Bethlehem City late Saturday night. The car was rear-ended and rolled upside down before coming to rest on a grassy median.

Couples from Easton and Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., were traveling together on I-78 East when another motorist in a 2015 Honda CRV rear-ended their vehicle.

The victims’ vehicle veered left into the grassy center median, rotating around and rolling over.

The two husbands were able to exit and help their pregnant wives escape from the overturned vehicle. All four victims were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill with suspected minor injuries.

After the crash, the Honda CRV fled the scene and continued to I-78 to an unknown location. The suspect possibly exited I-78 at the Hellertown exit ramp.

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to call the Belfast Station at 610-759-6106 and speak to Tpr. Ryan Seiple or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.