I-81 traffic stop turns into big drug bust in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic stop on I-81 in Susquehanna Township ended with a big drug bust.

State troopers pulled over 28-year-old Altamir Baldwin for traffic violations. That’s when troopers say they found 25 bricks of suspected heroin along with eight grams of suspected fentanyl in the car. An additional four bricks of heroin were found on Baldwin himself.

“This was a very significant amount and the trooper did an amazing job. He looked past the vehicle stop. Its not just about writing tickets or looking for traffic violations, so he looked past the stop and was able to search the vehicle and locate these drugs,” Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

State police says people traveling with drugs along I-81 has always been an issue, and troopers are trained for situations just like this.