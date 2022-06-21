(WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 causing traffic delays for drivers on Tuesday afternoon has been cleared and traffic resumes as normal.

According to 511PA, the accident was on I-83S .7 miles south of Exit 48: Union Deposit Road.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Video showed traffic stopped with emergency vehicles on scene. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.