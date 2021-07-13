I-83 Widening project continues in Dauphin County; more home and business owners impacted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major road construction continues in Lower Paxton Township. The next phase will take place in Swatara Township, after PennDOT acquires land from home and business owners, through eminent domain.

Daniel B. Krieg, Incorporated, has been in the township since 1933, and the same family has been running it since the beginning. Chelsea Herrick, the company president, says it’s not going to be an easy move for many reasons.

“I used to come here with my parents when they ran the business,’ Herrick said. “It is emotional and stressful, but we will make the transition.”

Herrick says they have not chosen a new location, but they will have about 18 months to prepare for the move.

Tom Connolly is the president of the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners. He says 42 businesses and dozens of homeowners have been notified by PennDOT.

“We know this can be a potential hit when it comes to lost revenue,” Connolly said. “We have been working with some of them to find another location in the township.”

Connolly says it’s unclear how many businesses will leave, but he hopes between one-third and half, will remain in the township.