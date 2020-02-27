Ice and Fire Festival is finally here

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The third annual Ice and Fire Festival is set to take place on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m in Downtown Harrisburg.

The one-day event will feature 31 illuminated ice sculptures, free ice skating with skates that will be available for rent. The event will feature performances by local school and community groups, including fire dancers and fire breathers.

A firepit and a smores lounge, along with various other children’s activities, will also be available to the public.

The festival is paid for entirely by sponsors which means free of charge to the public.

To get four hours of free street parking use code “LUVHBG” on the Parkmobile app. Street parking will be free after 5 p.m.

Additional parking will be available for $10 at the Market Square Garage from 10 a.m. to midnight.