Ice on Susquehanna River: Could it cause flooding in the Midstate?

(WHTM) — It’s been a long, cold winter in the Midstate.

“Typically, we’ll get cold weather. It’ll kind of warm up, then cold weather, warm up a bit but you don’t have the amount of ice we have on the river,” said Duane Hagelgans, associate professor at Millersville University.

While it may not seem too bad in parts of Lancaster County, areas further downstream are seeing something completely different — lots and lots of ice.

“The ice in a lot of parts of the river is very thick and it’s kind of what they call the ice jam effect where you are starting to jam up the ice and it’s backing up some of the river, some of the debris,” Hagelgans said.

Why is that important?

Hagelgans, who has been involved in emergency services for 40 years, says with temperatures expected to dip again this weekend, it could be a recipe for disaster.

“What happens is the natural flow of the river doesn’t come down, so you have the potential for flooding,” Hagelgans said.

It’s happened before.

“A couple of decades ago, it was so cold all winter the ice jams came over the railroad tracks and affected the railroad that they pushed some of the cars off,” Hagelgans said.

With people still fishing along the Susquehanna, this not only makes it challenging for them, but also first responders.

“We have to put our responders into suits to keep them warm and dry. and it becomes more challenging because you can’t completely cover the responders’ exposed skins and what not when they get into the river,” he added.

For now, it’s wait and see.