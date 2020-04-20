Closings & Delays
ICU nurses take to the street to counter-protest anti-shutdown rally at Capitol

by: Yousef Mawry

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The anti-shutdown rally drew in a large crowd of protesters calling on Governor Wolf to lift the statewide shutdown Monday afternoon in front of the State Capitol.

One of those protesters was ICU Nurse Katrina Rectenwald who was their to protest the protest itself.

She stood a block away from the anti-shutdown protesters with a sign that read “I Don’t Want You In My ICU…Stay Home!”

Another counter protester stood with a sign that read “Trust Nurses Stay Home!”

“We don’t think we have enough equipment in all the hospitals in Pa to take care of all the patients that are going to be coming in based on us getting a surge,” said Katrina.

Governor Wolf did not acknowledge the demands of the protesters however he did advise them to “stay safe” during his daily COVID-19 presser Monday afternoon.

