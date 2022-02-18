Improvements to Pa. railways announced

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and PennDOT said federal funding from the infrastructure package will improve railways between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

The funding will go towards both freight and passenger train service upgrades.

Among the improvements is adding a second round trip passenger route between here and the steel city

The project is expected to take around five years.