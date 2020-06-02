In-person voting turnout lowered by coronavirus, adjustments

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Big changes were implemented for this year’s primary election with a new law for mail-in ballots and new voting machines designed to prevent fraud.

Out of about 700 registered voters at the Swatara Township Precinct 2, less than 200 have shown up so far to vote in person. Officials expect roughly half of the usual turnout rate due to the surge in mail-in and absentee ballot voting.

The judge of elections said it was the perfect storm with the arrival of new voting options, voting machines, not to mention the coronavirus pandemic.

Pens, tables, and booths are wiped down after each voter, to ensure proper sanitation. The largest risk is that voters may still need help with the new machines for results that likely won’t be available tonight.