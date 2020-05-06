In-store liquor sales to open in some stores Friday

In this Monday, June 5, 2017 image made from cellphone video provided by Rani Ghanem, bottles tumble as an animal control officer attempts to net a female peacock that wound up inside the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, Calif. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird […]



HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will resume in-store sales for some stores as 77 of them are expected to open Friday.

The stores opening will have limited access for the counties in the yellow phase. For counties in the yellow phase, the stores opening will have limited access.

The first hour is reserved for high-risk customers including those 65 and older

The stores will also continue offering curbside pickup.

