In-store liquor sales to open in some stores Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will resume in-store sales for some stores as 77 of them are expected to open Friday.
The stores opening will have limited access for the counties in the yellow phase.
The first hour is reserved for high-risk customers including those 65 and older
The stores will also continue offering curbside pickup.
