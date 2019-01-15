Inauguration day plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Tuesday is Inauguration day.

Governor Tom Wolf and new Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be sworn into office.

The swearing-in ceremony is happening on the steps of the State Capitol. Gates open at 10:00 and the ceremony begins at noon.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Governor's Residence will be open to visitors for an Open House from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

There will also be an inaugural celebration at the farm show complex tonight from 7:00 pm until 11:00 pm.

The Roots, a popular band from Philadelphia, will perform. General admission tickets are a hundred dollars. Seniors and students are fifty bucks and available online.

As for the swearing-in ceremony this morning, tickets were free online but have sold out. You had to get a ticket to come.

Governor Tom Wolf will take the oath of office to begin his second term as Pennsylvania's top executive.

Governor Wolf and new Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman are both Democrats. They're heading into the next two years with Republicans having the majority in both the house and senate.