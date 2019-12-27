‘Incendiary device’ thrown at courthouse; police offer $7,000 reward

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a person they say threw an “incendiary device” at the Adams County Courthouse.

Gettysburg police said the device similar to a Molotov cocktail firebomb hit a courthouse window around 11 p.m. Sunday but did not break through the window nor ignite.

Investigators on Friday released surveillance photos of a suspect believed to be about 5’8” tall with a thin build, and wearing a hoodie, long pants and carrying a backpack.

A reward for information is up to $7,000. Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 for information on the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call Gettysburg police Investigator Dennis Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9804, or submit a tip on the Adams County Crime Stoppers website.

