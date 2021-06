DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in Duncannon report they conducted a successful rescue effort Sunday afternoon that lead to traffic backup on US 22 towards Perry County.

Dispatch says a man was hiking on the Appalachian Trail when he slid on a rock base and fell to the ground near the railroad tracks.

Duncannon firefighters were able to find the hiker.

There is no word on if the hiker sustained any serious injuries.