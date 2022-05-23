ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will host its 40th annual Memorial Day Program on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2 p.m.

John Spruyt, director of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, will welcome the audience. AMVETS Past Department Commander, Bernie McDonald, will deliver the Memorial Day address. Joseph Snyder, Memorial Council Trustee, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Parking will be at the Arrowhead Community Club, 9-65 Fisher Avenue on Fort Indiantown Gap with shuttle bus transportation to and from the designated parking area to the Cemetery. There will be limited handicapped parking at the Cemetery itself.

The Avenue of Flags display on the Cemetery will be flown through Veterans Day Week, Nov. 12. The Avenue of Flags is made up of casket flags that have been donated by Veterans’ families. State, territories, and service flags will also be flown.

This year’s program will be held rain or shine and is co-sponsored by the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Memorial Council and AMVETS Department of PA.