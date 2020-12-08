Indoor vertical farm to open in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs, sustainability, and food security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, New York City-based Bowery Farming, Inc., has selected Pennsylvania as the best place to expand its operations. The new facility will be the fourth vertical farm operation in the U.S. and first in the commonwealth.

Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the country, will expand to a newly constructed 150,000 square-foot facility on an 8.7-acre site in Bethlehem.

The project will create and retain at least 70 new, full-time jobs within the next three years, and the company has pledged to invest at least $32 million.

“Pennsylvania welcomes Bowery Farming to our commonwealth’s rich and diverse agriculture industry and looks forward to supporting the company’s growth as it reimagines how farming can be more sustainable and impactful to our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Bowery’s expansion will generate new opportunities by establishing this technologically advanced indoor vertical farm and will create new year-round sustainable jobs and a chance to address food insecurity throughout Eastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

Propelled by its proprietary software system named the BoweryOS, Bowery builds smart indoor vertical farms that deliver a wide variety of protected produce in little time near cities they serve, for a truly local approach.