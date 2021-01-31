Infant endangered in Swatara Township after father drove recklessly

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 21-year-old is facing several charges after police say he endangered the welfare of his infant son.

According to Swatara Township Police Tarahjay Ross was driving recklessly with his 8-month-old son in the vehicle.

Police say he allegedly made threats against the child’s life and refused to pull over.

Police deployed spike strips and Ross’ vehicle slowly rolled over to its side on Route 283 near Eisenhower Blvd.

The infant wasn’t injured and was reunited with his mother.