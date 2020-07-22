Infant girl dead following Elizabethtown car accident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a 19-month-old girl died after a car crash that occurred July 17.

Northwest Regional police responded to the 1500 block of South Market Street around 6:41 p.m. that Friday for reports of a child pedestrian struck.

After arriving, they discovered an infant girl, who was seriously injured near the eastbound lane. Police say there were multiple witnesses who immediately looked to assist following the crash. The girl was rushed to Hershey Medical Center where she died shortly after arriving.

Officials have begun an investigation.

