GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate who escaped from the Adams County Prison has been arrested.

In a news release, state police did not say where James Shealer was found.

Shealer escaped from the correctional facility on Thursday morning. Officials did not say how he was able to get out.

Shealer was serving a sentence for DUI charges and awaiting trial for other DUI and drug offenses from earlier this year.