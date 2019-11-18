Inmate, wife charged for escape from Adams County Prison

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate who escaped from the Adams County Prison made his run while working in the kitchen and had help from his wife, police said in charging documents.

James C. Shealer, 37, of Gettysburg, escaped Thursday and was recaptured Saturday. He faces additional felony counts of escape and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

Megan L. Shealer, 30, is charged with felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She is in prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint, James Shealer was on kitchen duty when he gained access to the kitchen sally port and climbed over a fence.

Megan Shealer purchased a new cell phone on Tuesday and visited her husband at the prison on Wednesday.

She told him, “we could, but it would have to be a thorough plan,” and “I’d be down with it if you do it.” James Shealer told her to go to the house and get clothing and to “be ready tomorrow,” the complaint states.

After his escape, James Shealer called his wife’s phone and the new phone from a food store in Gettysburg, police said in the complaint.

Shealer was serving a sentence for DUI, and he was awaiting trial for another DUI and drug offenses from earlier this year.

