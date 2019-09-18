International Go-Kart Week celebrated in Midstate

It’s International Go-Kart Week and some Midstate businesses are celebrating.

The concept of go-karting was created in the 1950s from a creative man and his lawnmower engine. Machines have evolved over the last 70 years. Go-karting is now known worldwide and it’s estimated 1.6 billion people in the world have gotten behind the wheel.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events in Lemoyne is celebrating with special promotions, discounted races, free driving clinics and an opportunity to drive like your favorite racer. There’s also a chance to race against the fastest indoor e-kart racer in the area. The shop has Italian-made, Formula 1-inspired karts that can reach highway speeds.

“International Go-Kart Week provides the opportunity to make indoor, e-karting more accessible than ever,” Autobahn director of operations Donald Wagner saod. “This high-tech, speedy karts are cleaner, smoother, and faster accelerating than the gas karts most people think of. It’s a time to see just how good of a driver you are with our free clinics and the chance to race against the best.”

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events Harrisburg is located at 1001 Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne. They’re open every day this week through Saturday for International Go-Kart Week.

This week’s schedule is:

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

11 a.m. – Midnight (Friday)

10 a.m. – Midnight (Saturday)

