FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is reporting a large crash has closed Interstate 81 North in Franklin County near mile marker 13.

The highway is closed at exit 10. PennDOT is reporting the crash involves 6 tractor trailers and some passenger vehicles. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for a while based on reports that one truck broke open and spilled marble slabs on the road.