Interstate 81 South backed up in Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County is experiencing moderate delays Tuesday afternoon due to rolling road work.
511pa.com says there is rolling construction in two locations: between Enola and Wertzville, and around exit 45 in Carlisle, and it is causing the backup.
There is no timetable for the roadwork to be completed.
