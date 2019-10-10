Investigators struggle with growing number of online crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of crimes committed online is continuing to grow and investigators are struggling to keep up.

According to the FBI, more than 900 crimes are committed online every day. Those crimes range from scams to terroristic acts, hacking, and sharing of child pornography.

“If you want that information to be viable in court, you have to have a lot of information to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that that person is guilty,” said Brandon Keath, of Appalachia Technologies.

Keath specializes in cybersecurity. He says crimes online cross state and country borders, making them incredibly complicated and time-consuming to investigate. It can take months, even years, to track down a computer involved in a potential crime.

“It’s pretty incredible and the people who do these jobs don’t do it for the pay, they do it for the benefit to society and people,” Keath said.