Is it time to give credit to Gov. Wolf as CDC recognizes PA for ‘successful’ COVID-19 reduction?

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Let’s face it, Governor Tom Wolf has been heavily criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.

While trying to limit the virus spread, Governor Wolf has also had to deal with stern criticism from some Pennsylvania lawmakers who strongly oppose his reopening plan and overall handling of the crisis.

However, the latest CDC data indicates that Pennsylvania is just one of three states to witness a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days. The other two states are Montana and Hawaii.

So who’s responsible for this success? The governor credits the “choices we have made” and “our science-based approach” to reopening the state.

According to Wolf, the science-based approach has made Pennsylvania one of the leading states to successfully mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“We know our decline in cases is because of our choices because more than half of states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins,” Gov. Wolf said. “Many of these states are experiencing significant case increases tied to reopening too soon or too much. Pennsylvania is not. We have remained focused on balancing economic interests with public health.”

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Research Center, Pennsylvanian’s steady decline in coronavirus cases since April is important because it is happening as more and more counties reopen.

“Our new case rate has fallen consistently. Even as we’ve reopened businesses, even as we’ve resumed activities, even as we’ve gone back to work, said Governor Wolf.

“Our new case rate is about a quarter of what is was at the peak.”

During his press conference on Wednesday, Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians and perhaps some of his critics that more than half of the states are experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases as they begin to reopen.

Governor Wolf said the people of Pennsylvania do not have to choose between their health and the economy.

He believes there is a “middle ground” that will enable Pennsylvanians to reopen businesses while limiting the spread of the virus by following CDC guidelines and wearing a mask in public.

