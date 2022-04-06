(WHTM) — Is public transportation ridership rising in the Midstate?

abc27 has asked because we know it’s up nationally due to higher gas prices. Bus prices haven’t changed, but filling a tank is more expensive.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

In the Midstate, ridership is up, but it’s not spiking as much as in other areas.

So, what is the reason?

“I think our commuter market is primarily state workers, and many of those are still working from home,” Executive Director of Rabbittransit Richard Farr said.

People who have cars, but chose to ride the bus to save money, typically account for the biggest increase in public transportation ridership when gas prices surge.