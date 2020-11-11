“It won’t change anything”: Pa. Lt. Governor urges Republicans to drop election fight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A week after the election the battle over the White House is taking center stage in Pennsylvania, with Lt. Governor John Fetterman urging state Republicans to drop the issue and accept the election results.

On Tuesday a group of Pennsylvania Republicans called for an investigation into the state’s 2020 election, including an audit.

Republican Speaker of the House Rep. Bryan Cutler said the lawmakers want people to be able to have faith in the election process.

“We owe it to our voters to follow this through and ensure that they have confidence in the system. And if the system failed them it needs correcting,” Cutler said.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman argues that their claims are unfounded, and an investigation is unnecessary.

“It’s not going to do anything, it’s not going to change anything. You can audit a ham sandwich,” Fetterman said. “They can sue or investigate or whatever but I’m just waiting for evidence, because right now all I see is baseless lawsuits and ridiculous claims.”

Republican Rep. Dawn Keefer says not yet, but the point of their investigation is to find that evidence.

“We don’t know that we haven’t seen evidence yet, because nothing’s gone to trial. And that’s what I’m saying. So we have seen a lot of things that are suspicious,” Keefer said.

But, Fetterman pointed out that none of the complaints they’ve raised impact enough votes to change the results.

For example, there is a Republican lawsuit against the Pennsylvania decision to count mail-in ballots that arrived after election night up until Friday of election week.

However, the Department of State said there are only around 10,000 of those ballots. Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by more than 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

“Not liking the results is not evidence of any fraud,” Fetterman said. “Joe Biden is going to be up 50 thousand votes or more by the time this is all said and done. It’s not going to matter, it’s not going to change one iota.”

Republicans are adamant that this fight is not about the results.

“I’m not concerned with necessarily who won or who lost. What I’m concerned with is that people no longer have faith in the process,” Cutler said.

Fetterman is urging them to drop it, and unite with Democratic leaders to take on the virus instead.

“Let’s get behind Vice President Biden, and let’s try to get Pennsylvania back on its feet and we put the virus down instead of each other,” Fetterman said.

