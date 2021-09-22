It’s finally fall: List of Midstate festivals by county

(WHTM) — With it now being fall, many towns in the Midstate are preparing to celebrate the season with festivals of all shapes and sizes.
Here’s a list of festivals by county:
Adams
Pippinfest
When: Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Fairfield Borough
What to expect: Food, crafts, climbing wall, inflatable rides, pony rides, apple dessert contest and more
Admission Price: Free
National Apple Harvest Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: South Mountain Fairgrounds, Biglerville
What to expect: Crafts, music, food, contests, car show, orchard tours, petting zoo and more
Admission Price: $10 per adult, $9 per senior, children are free
Cumberland
19th Annual Fall Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Stony Ridge Park, Carlisle
What to expect: Live music, food trucks (including Farm Show milkshakes), local vendors, hayrides, kids games and activities, BMX stunt show and more
Admission Price: Free admission w/ suggested $2 parking donation (cash) to benefit Veteran’s Memorial in Silver Spring Twp.
Annual New Cumberland Apple Festival
When: Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: New Cumberland Borough Park, New Cumberland
What to expect: Music, food, handmade crafts, contests and more
Admission Price: Free
Fall Harvest Apple Weekend
When: Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: hard cider from Big Hill Ciderworks (ID required, 21+), hayride, vendor class, games
Admission Price: Varies on activity
Fall Harvest Scarecrow Weekend
When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: Make your own scarecrow classes, pumpkin-carving vendor, festival games, hayride
Admission Price: Varies on activity
Fall Fruit Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Threefold Farm, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: Celebration of fall fruits including pawpaws, figs and kiwi berries, tours, family activities, local vendors and more
Admission Price: Free
Annual Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest
When: Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Adams Ricci Park, Enola
What to expect: Entertainment, food booths, a car show, crafts and more
Admission Price: Free
Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Hoover Country House, Camp Hill
What to expect: Live polka band, food, unique gifts and more
Admission Price: TBD
Fall Harvest BrewFest
When: Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (takes place in sessions)
Where: Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle
What to expect: Brews and wines (bring ID, 21+), live music, food, children’s carnival games and more
Admission Price: Varies on package (more info on website)
Spooktacular Fall Harvest
When: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: Trunk-or-Treat (registration required), festival games, kids art classes, costume contest
Admission Price: Varies on activity
2nd Annual Fall Fest
When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: 4th Street, Boiling Springs
What to expect: Food, games, prizes, music, inflatables and more
Admission Price: Free
First Annual Fall Fest
When: Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Allenberry Resort, Boiling Springs
What to expect: Local vendors, games, food and drinks, chainsaw carving, dunk tank, inflatable slide, face painting, live music
Admission Price: $25 a person
Dauphin
Fall Festival and Old Fashioned Day
When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Echo Dell-Indian Echo Caverns, Hummelstown
What to expect: Arts and craft vendors and demonstrators, food, old tractor displays, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, corn cannon and more
Admission Price: Varies on activity
Lower Paxton Township Fall Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Where: George Park, Paxtonia
What to expect: Music, food trucks, hayrides and more
Admission Price: Free admission
Der Harrisburg Maennerchor Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 16
Where: 221 North Street, Harrisburg
What to expect: Polka band, authentic German cuisine, Oktoberfest beer and more
Admission Price: TBD
Homecoming Fall Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Camp Hebron, Halifax
What to expect: Family-friendly fun, nostalgia, food, one-mile fun run and more
Admission Price: Free (information on website)
Oktoberfest 2021
When: Oct. 1 – Oct. 3
Where: Springgate Vineyard, Harrisburg
What to expect: German-inspired beer, wine and food, barrel roll, keg toss, strength contest
Admission Price: Free entrance, food a la carte
Fall Fest 2021
When: Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: East Hanover Township Park and Rec
What to expect: Hayride, pumpkin carving, costume contest, hot dogs, s’mores, games and crafts
Admission Price: Varies on registration due by Oct. 11 (link to form provided)
Pumpkin Glow
When: Oct. 23, Oct. 24, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Hershey Gardens, Hershey
What to expect: Over 100 carved and painted pumpkins, entertainment, food trucks, puppet shows and more
Price: Free for Hershey Gardens members and guests who purchased All Year Pass with Hersheypark Season Admission Pass/General Admission for nonmembers
Franklin
Fall Fest 2021
When: Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 650 N. Antrim Way, Greencastle
What to expect: Food trucks, breweries, photo booth, face painting, retail vendors and more
Admission Price: Free
Applefest
When: Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Chambersburg
What to expect: Art, artisans and craft vendors, food trucks and more
Admission Price: Free
Juniata
Fall Fest
When: Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Company No. 8, Thompsontown
What to expect: Food, vendors, Charlie Walton Memorial Ride
Admission Price: Free
Lancaster
Fall Festival at Aberdeen Acres
When: Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Aberdeen Acres, Elizabethtown
What to expect: Live band, food and beverages, silent auction, 50/50 raffle
Price: Food and beverage sales benefit Rotary Club of Lancaster
Admission Note: Event for people 21 and over
Lebanon
Fall Fest
When: Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Chestnut Street, Palmyra (Sponsored by Schoolhouse Antiques)
What to expect: Free outdoor concert, food trucks
Admission Price: Varies
Mifflin
Big Valley Fall Harvestfest
When: Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Mifflin County Youth Park, Reedsville
What to expect: Face painting, pony rides, craft demos, fall and Christmas items and more
Admission Price: Free
Perry
Lantern Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville
What to expect: DJ, food trucks, lanterns will be released at 8 p.m.
Admission Price: $20 a person (includes lantern)
Annual Fall Fest
When: Oct. 16
Where: Perry County Recreation Association, Duncannon
What to expect: Vendors, food, car show, hayrides and games
Admission Price: Free
Apple Festival
When: Oct. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Little Buffalo State Park, Newport
What to expect: Demonstrations, cider and cornbread samples, folk music, vendors and more
Admission Price: Free
York
Dillsburg Farmers Fair
When: Oct. 11 – Oct. 16
Where: Various locations in Dillsburg (All information on website)
What to expect: Music, food, parade, games and exhibits
Admission Price: Free
Fall Fest 2021
When: Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Central Bark, York
What to expect: Vendors, food, bouncy house, games, live dog training demos, trick-or-treat, pet adoption and more
Admission Price: Free
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market Fall Festival 2021
When: Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: 110 Ducktown Road, York
What to expect: Food, activities, Farm Show milkshakes
Admission Price: $5 cash or credit
