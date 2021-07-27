Jackpot! $1.22 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.22 million was sold in Cumberland County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 2-3-4-6-8-36, during the drawing on Monday, July 26. The ticket was reportedly sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 5301 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date and anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket is encouraged to sign the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 46,100 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Another winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Cumberland County for the Wednesday, July 14 drawing. you can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

