Jackpot! $1.22 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.22 million was sold in Cumberland County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 2-3-4-6-8-36, during the drawing on Monday, July 26. The ticket was reportedly sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 5301 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date and anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket is encouraged to sign the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 46,100 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Another winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Cumberland County for the Wednesday, July 14 drawing. you can learn more by clicking here.