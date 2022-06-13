MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The largest, longest-running one-day street fair on the east coast, Jubilee Day, is returning to the streets of Downtown Mechanicsburg on Thursday, June 16 for its 92nd year. There will be an estimated 70,000 people in attendance.

Approximately 300 businesses, community groups, food vendors, retailers, local artists, and unique craftsman will line the streets of Downtown Mechanicsburg from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.

This year’s event will feature performances by Rockbox – sponsored by Cargill, Kirk Wise & Friends – sponsored by Wegmans, III For The Road, Before the End, Zero to One, the Noah Spangler Quartet, Nashville recording artist Christian Yeager, Observe the 93rd, a demonstration by West Shore Academy of Martial Arts, and student bands from Trez Music Education Center.

Jubilee Day is an all age event. The free-admittance petting zoo is returning this year and will be located behind Citizen’s Bank. The Rolls Royce Museum will also participate in 2022’s event with a special display of antique cars.

“It’s been three years since we’ve made this event happen and we’re excited for it to be returning to downtown,” says Jeff Palm, Executive Director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This year has been highly anticipated by many in the community and it gives us a chance to get back to doing things we were accustomed to. A few things have changed, but the event will have most of the things that we all look for at a street fair. One thing that hasn’t changed is if it wasn’t for the generosity and support of our sponsors an event of this magnitude would not be possible.”

Proceeds from Jubilee Day will help local commerce throughout the year. The festival brings in money that funds a variety of popular, free community events such as the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade, Streets of Treats, and the Community Tree Lighting.

A free bus shuttle service will be offered to citizens who attend Jubilee Day; The two pick-up locations are West Shore Evangelical Free Church at 1345 Williams Grove Road and Immanuel Church at 800 South Market Street. The shuttle service runs from 10:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Shuttle riders will be dropped off and picked up at the Pennsylvania Lottery Bus Stop on South Market Street.

For additional information about this year’s event, call 717-796-0811 or visit www.jubileeday.org.