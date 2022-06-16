(WHTM) — Organizers of the ninth annual Jubilee Fest say the event, which is known as the largest, longest-running one-day street fair, not only means a lot to the community but it also puts Mechanicsburg on the map.

“I think it’s just a fun day for the community and the surrounding communities to come together and just have fun and just enjoy each other,” said First Lady of Mechanicsburg Lina Ritter.

Mayor of Mechanicsburg, Jack Ritter (R), says the event has become more family-oriented since its first year. However, for the last two years, the event had to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that was a huge challenge for local businesses.

“I think that the pandemic has affected a lot of artists, in general, it’s been a struggle and now with the economy the way it is it’s been tough for the past few years that’s why I’m grateful they are doing it this year,” said Juna Minaya, a local artist.

The event ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday night after a day full of supporting local businesses.