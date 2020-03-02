Judge rules in favor of Steel-High School District split

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The ruling from a Commonwealth Court judge states the Steelton-Highspire School District is splitting up.

Monday morning the court ordered a Dauphin County judge to set up an independent school district for Highspire.

Since 2014 some parents and community members in Highspire Borough have been trying to get their students out of the Steelton-Highspire School District and into the Middletown Area School District.

The petition cited reasons like SAT and PSSA scores that were not as high as Middletown School District’s scores.

The coalition says the decision came down to money, at the expense of their children. The Pennsylvania Department of Education had rejected the idea but the Commonwealth Court Judge agreed with Highspire parents.

Abc27 is working to get more details about what it means for both communities.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.