July 15 tax deadline approaching, here’s what you need to know

In this morning’s Show me The Money the tax deadline is quickly approaching. If you need help, the state has resources available you can take advantage of.

The pandemic pushed tax day back for three months and the government says they won’t be doing it again, so you need to get everything finished by July 15 which is next Wednesday.

This goes for federal, state, and local taxes.

In a statement State Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell says, “We understand that many Pennsylvanians are still working to file their returns. That’s why we want to offer as much help as we can prior to the filing deadline to make sure that any questions they may have are answered.”

In Pennsylvania, anyone who received more than $33 in total income during 2019, needs to file a return.

As always tax returns filed electronically are filed faster, which leads to getting your returns faster.

You can e-file your state taxes for free using Padirectfile.

If you need an extension, you can still make that request. But that’s just an extension to file, you will still need to pay any money you owe by the July 15 deadline.

The department is urging people to reach out if they need assistance by contacting the state’s customer experience center.

You can do that over the phone, the number is 717-787-8201 or on the state’s website.

If you need in-person help you will need to schedule an appointment at one of the Department of Revenue’s district offices.

Taxpayers can check the status of their income tax refunds online by visiting the department’s website and selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link or by calling 1-888-PATAXES.

