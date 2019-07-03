July 4 fireworks no picnic for pooches

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More dogs run away on July 4 than on any other day of the year.

Experts say fireworks can make some dogs anxious and others terrified. They recommend you keep your dogs in a quiet and dark room with a family member while your neighbors are setting off fireworks.

Owners should avoid taking dogs to a fireworks show.

“Keeping your animals at home is the safest place, especially if you are at a place you are not familiar they are more likely to run off and react differently,” said Krystal Robertson, of Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center.

Robertson says it’s important to make sure your pets are wearing collars with identification just in case they run away and get lost.