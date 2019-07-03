Boat safely on July 4 holiday

ABC27 News is working to keep you safe while boating for the 4th of July.

Boating under the influence (BUI) is similar to a DUI. The legal blood-alcohol limit to operate a boat is 0.08%. It’s illegal to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired.

Everyone absorbs and metabolizes alcohol differently. To calculate your own estimated blood/alcohol level use the calculator that can be found by clicking here.



July 5-7, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is enforcing Operation Dry Water. There will be enhanced law enforcement on the water to make sure everyone is boating safely. Any boater suspected of being impaired is subject to sobriety testing.

If you’re going to be on a boat, wear a life jacket. Statistics both in Pennsylvania and nationally show 80% of boating death victims were not wearing a life jacket.

For more details on boating safety, click here.

—

July 4 is a fish-for-free day, so no license is required to fish in Pennsylvania. All other fishing regulations must be followed.

This is an opportunity to introduce someone new to the sport or get back involved in a fun activity you may not have done for a while.

To find places to rent fishing and tackle gear click here.