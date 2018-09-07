Juniata County Fair hosts first military appreciation night

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) -- - In every war this country has fought, a soldier from the Juniata Valley has served. It's a proud tradition that is making way for a new one at the Juniata County Fair.

For the first time, the Juniata Fair held a military appreciation night.

One of the veterans who was honored is a familiar face -- Chuck Rhodes.

"My job was a signalman, sent signals forward and blinking Morse code," Rhodes said.

Chuck said he was tickled to host the night's event, which recognized military members ranging from World War II all the way to active duty.

"Not only for guys like myself who put four years in and went back to civilian life and so on, this is everything from people who gave everything, including their life," Rhodes said.

The night's keynote speaker is a retired Air Force general and a Juniata County native. He served under three presidents, spent quite a bit of time at the White House and survived dire situations in Vietnam.

"I guess getting show down in combat was one of those things that got my attention for awhile," Gen. Ronald Fogleman said.

His rescue was unusual. He was picked up by a gunship helicopter.

"Which was a gunship that had room for only two people in it. So, I ended up riding on the outside of it for 20 miles to a Special Forces camp," Fogleman said.

Their accomplishments are many and their fears are few, and if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be free.

"We have to kind of remind ourselves why this is important, and the people who keep the country safe and allow us to get up in the morning and go about our business without looking over our shoulder," Rhodes said.