Juniata County fugitive arrested in West Virginia

SCARBRO, W.V. (WHTM) — A wanted man from Juniata County was found and arrested in Fayette County, West Virginia Sunday.

According to WVNS, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Route 612 in Scarbro Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 for a traffic violation. They discovered the person inside the vehicle, Charles Anthony Rosati, was a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Rosati was wanted out of Juniata County for failing to appear in court on drug charges. Deputies found out he was living in the Rosedale area of Oak Hill.

WVNS reports Rosati was arrested and charged with Fugitive from Justice. He awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.