MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument.

At some point during the argument, Zeigler allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun striking Woleslagle in the abdomen and buttocks.

Because of this, Zeigler was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Woleslagle was taken to Lewistown Hospital and then to Hershey Medical Center for further evaluation.

Zeliger was taken to the Mifflin County Prison, where bail was set for $275,000, according to court documents. He is awaiting his preliminary hearing, which has been scheduled for Aug. 17.