JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Juniata County man was arrested after allegedly attempting to prostitute two underage girls.

Pennsylvania State Police say on May 13 Timothy Smith entered a McAlisterville restaurant on Route 35N and approached two 17-year-old girls. The two girls told State Police Smith offered them $2,500 total to go home with him.

Smith was taken to the Juniata County Prison and charged with two felony counts of criminal attempt of unlawful contact with a minor (prostitution) and two misdemeanors for criminal attempt of corruption of minors.

Smith was held in the Juniata County Prison on $50,000 bail on May 18 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13.