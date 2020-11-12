Juniata County, Midstate’s least populated county, has highest Hispanic growth rate in the region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With 24,763 residents, Juniata County has fewer people than any other in the 10-county Midstate region, and it’s not even close: No. 9 Mifflin has 46,138 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census estimate; No. 1 Lancaster has 545,724.

But Juniata has something no other Midstate County has: the highest long-term Hispanic/Latino population growth rate, according to Dr. Oralia Dominic, a Harrisburg-based health disparities researcher who came across the figures that investigate access to cancer care in various regions of the state. By her calculations, Juniata’s Hispanic population grew 583 percent between 1990 and the most recent census in 2010.

In the first part of a two-part series, ABC27 News met a woman who migrated directly to the Midstate, in her case Lebanon, back in 2003. As a Pew Research expert explained, that kind of migration is one of three drivers of Hispanic population growth; the other two are migration within the U.S. and births to Hispanic parents.

Jorge Flores de Valgaz, of Mifflin (near Mifflintown) in Juniata County, is the second type. He migrated there in 2001 not from his home country of Ecuador, which he left in 1980, but from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he had lived since 1990 after first establishing himself in New York City. He moved to Mifflintown for a management job with a contractor supporting the Empire Kosher chicken processing plant there. Back then, there was no grocery store catering to the Hispanic population, so he opened one.

“I saw the need for that,” he said. Migrants in 2020 find a Weis supermarket carrying ethnic foods, a family-owned restaurant serving familiar foods and “a ‘community welcome center,’ we call it, where we kind of help people get started.”

Flores de Valgaz now owns a company, Sanitation Solutions Plus, which cleans the plant where he once worked, and others. He said he has more than 200 employees in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.