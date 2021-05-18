Juniata County teacher who saved his family from house fire, can’t receive sick days from co-workers

MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On May 2, a fire tore through the home of Andrew Ciecierski and his family. He ran back inside to save his 15-month old daughter.

“I ran downstairs and I got our daughter and I took her out the back basement door and our neighbor Justin had seen the smoke and took her from me right away,” Ciecierski said.

He then went back inside again to save his wife.

“I just ran towards the noise and then I kinda blacked out and I don’t remember much else except right there next to the sidewalk I was stooped over top of her,” Ciecierski said.

Andrew’s wife Daris is still in a coma, their daughter is ok.

Andrew doesn’t consider himself a hero, his brother Dereck says there is no doubt.

“He saved both of their lives and that’s one of the things that I keep trying to get through to him,” Dereck said.

Andrew says the fire started in the kitchen, and that it was likely an electrical problem. He’s a teacher at East Juniata High School.

“He was going to and did run our student government. He is the reason why we have a school store,” Simon Cameron, Juniata County Education Association Union President and teacher said. “We have an awesome school courtyard because of him.”

While Andrew is not at work, his co-workers have offered their sick days and vacation days to him, but it’s not possible because of the way the union’s contract works.

Abc27 reached out to the Superintendent about the matter and he says he cannot comment on the specific situation, but says the district is following policy guidelines.

There is a GoFundMe where you can donate to the Ciecierski family and help them recover from this disaster. There is also a Petition to get the school district to approve Andrew Ciecierski’s off days from his fellow teachers.