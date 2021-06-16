Juniata, Mifflin among counties with the lowest home prices in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Pennsylvania. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

#30. Juniata County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $579 (9.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $640

– Median home value in 2020: $156,400

– Ranked #1,868 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#29. Erie County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $564 (11.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $639

– Median home value in 2020: $152,300

– Ranked #1,799 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#28. Tioga County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $553 (9.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $610

– Median home value in 2020: $149,200

– Ranked #1,765 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#27. Bedford County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $532 (5.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $564

– Median home value in 2020: $143,500

– Ranked #1,670 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#26. Clinton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $531 (7.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $576

– Median home value in 2020: $143,400

– Ranked #1,667 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#25. Huntingdon County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $530 (5.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $558

– Median home value in 2020: $143,200

– Ranked #1,663 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#24. Blair County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $510 (8.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $555

– Median home value in 2020: $137,700

– Ranked #1,563 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#23. Luzerne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $500 (15.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $593

– Median home value in 2020: $135,000

– Ranked #1,522 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#22. Mercer County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $487 (14.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $572

– Median home value in 2020: $131,500

– Ranked #1,462 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#21. Indiana County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $479 (10.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $537

– Median home value in 2020: $129,400

– Ranked #1,420 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#20. Greene County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $478 (5.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $504

– Median home value in 2020: $129,100

– Ranked #1,410 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#19. Lawrence County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $471 (2.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $485

– Median home value in 2020: $127,300

– Ranked #1,380 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#18. Mifflin County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $458 (5.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $484

– Median home value in 2020: $123,800

– Ranked #1,307 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#17. Clarion County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $455 (9.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $503

– Median home value in 2020: $122,800

– Ranked #1,278 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#16. Northumberland County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $452 (14.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $526

– Median home value in 2020: $122,100

– Ranked #1,250 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#15. Armstrong County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $452 (11.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $509

– Median home value in 2020: $122,100

– Ranked #1,251 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#14. Crawford County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $446 (10.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $500

– Median home value in 2020: $120,300

– Ranked #1,202 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#13. Potter County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $426 (8.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $464

– Median home value in 2020: $115,100

– Ranked #1,086 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#12. Schuylkill County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $425 (5.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $450

– Median home value in 2020: $114,700

– Ranked #1,078 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#11. Somerset County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $409 (12.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $469

– Median home value in 2020: $110,600

– Ranked #981 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#10. Jefferson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $404 (8.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $439

– Median home value in 2020: $109,100

– Ranked #944 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#9. Elk County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $401 (8.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $436

– Median home value in 2020: $108,400

– Ranked #924 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#8. Fayette County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $397 (17.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $482

– Median home value in 2020: $107,200

– Ranked #886 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#7. Clearfield County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $385 (11.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $437

– Median home value in 2020: $103,900

– Ranked #802 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#6. Warren County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $381 (9.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $420

– Median home value in 2020: $102,900

– Ranked #775 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#5. Cambria County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $375 (8.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $410

– Median home value in 2020: $101,400

– Ranked #736 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#4. Forest County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (5.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $394

– Median home value in 2020: $100,700

– Ranked #721 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#3. Venango County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $348 (7.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $377

– Median home value in 2020: $93,900

– Ranked #563 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#2. McKean County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $313 (10.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $351

– Median home value in 2020: $84,400

– Ranked #307 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#1. Cameron County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $305 (8.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $334

– Median home value in 2020: $82,400

– Ranked #271 out of 3,120 counties nationwide