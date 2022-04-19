HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jurassic World Live Tour, an “exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans” will be returning to the Giant Center in Hershey from November 25 – 27.

Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, April 19, to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26. Tickets start at $18 and are subject to change.

Fans can still sign up to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The event includes the fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue, a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity operated by animatronics and performers.

All seats are reserved; tickets available through Ticketmaster.com or the venue Box Office.