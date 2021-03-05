“Just doing what I was trained to do” – UPS driver wipes tears from his eyes as town thanks him

DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The shock of what happened when UPS driver Chad Turns went Tuesday to what he thought was a routine package pick-up has faded, but the warm feelings haven’t.

“That the whole community feels this way is very touching and truly overwhelming every time I think about it,” Turns said Friday, describing a thank-you party for him caught on cell phone video.

Folks in Dauphin Borough, where Turns has been delivering packages for more than a decade, wanted to thank him for the 60-hour weeks he’s been working the past year as consumer purchases shifted online.

“And I threw out the idea: We should do a community gift, like one large gift,” said Jenny Shickley, a resident.

Shickley decided to organize something. She set up an online fundraiser with a $500 goal, which contributors surpassed in two days and doubled — to more than $1,000 — in two weeks.

“This is the ‘pick-up!'” shouted one resident as Turns arrived at the outdoor party in his honor. Co-workers were in on the plot.

“I talked to chad’s supervisors as well as the dispatch team, and we made sure everything would go off without a hitch,” said Adam Kerr, a key accomplice.

Asked what he — in his words — has done to deserve the honor, Turns said he was “just doing what I was trained to do — what I’m expected to do.”

Asked what other pandemic “heroes” should know, even if they’re never treated to a party like the one he had and are only thanked in more routine and individual ways, Turns didn’t hesitate.

“Those people may thank you individually,” he said. “But you have to think of it as a collective when they thank you, and realize you are touching somebody every day with your actions.”