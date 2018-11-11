Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) - Just for Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services is working to expand its programs. It comes as the Lemoyne center celebrates its three-year anniversary and honors veterans.

"Recovery as a veteran is a painfully beautiful process but it's so worth it," said Ally Murr, who lives in Harrisburg.

Murr served in the Army for four years, and she battled addiction for sixteen.

Her life changed when she got help at Just for Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services, also known as JFT.

"Everyone that works here is in recovery themselves," said Murr. "We don't judge."

About 250 community members get help at the center in Lemoyne each week.

It's celebrating its three-year anniversary.

"It was just a vision I've had," said Steve Barndt, the executive director of JFT. "I'm a recovering addict myself."

JFT is also honoring veterans.

"Celebrating Veterans Day and also celebrating all that JFT does," said Angela Cook, a certified recovery specialist.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the veterans," said Barndt. "Come in and eat. Warm your bones. Fellowship."

Some of Saturday's festivities were at the center's coffee shop, which is open every day.

"We are a safe place," said Barndt. "You don't have to be alone, whether you're a veteran or in recovery. You don't have to sit by yourself."

JFT offers a variety of support groups, structured housing, a clothing closet and meals for veterans.

But it's also looking to expand it's programs.

Volunteers are in the process of opening up a home for homeless female veterans in Dauphin County.

"We have a lot of programming that's here but also if there's something that's not offered here, we work very well with other non-profits and treatment centers," said Cook.

In December, JFT will begin its warm handoff program with three Cumberland County hospitals. Certified recovery specialists will meet with overdose survivors when they're ready to be discharged to try to find them a pathway to recovery.

Murr, who is now is the center's veterans services coordinator, is going to school to become a therapist for vets with PTSD.

"That loneliness...I know what that feels like. But JFT showed me that I don't have to be alone as a veteran in recovery that struggles with PTSD," said Murr. "They gave me the hope."

