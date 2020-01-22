Justices order child sexual abuse jury report be kept sealed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court is directing a county judge to permanently seal a grand jury report into child sexual abuse that occurred too long ago to file criminal charges.

The justices ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the Franklin County grand jury’s report doesn’t involve organized crime or corruption, nor does it recommend legislative, executive or administrative action in the public interest.

Court records indicate that the man told jurors he abused 16 to 18 people, and that four men testified they had been sexually abused as teens about four decades ago.