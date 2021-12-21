Juvenile charged after making threat against Gettysburg High School

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A juvenile is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police said a threat was made against Gettysburg High School.

Gettysburg Area School District said they were notified of an inappropriate video on social media on the night of Monday, Dec. 20.

Because of this, classes were moved to virtual learning on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The school district says there was no specific or credible threat. But the suspect was charged and with Terroristic Threats and Harassment.

The school district will be back for in-person learning Wednesday, Dec. 22.