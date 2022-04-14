HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A young man was injured after he was shot on Monday, April 13 in the city of Harrisburg.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the shooting occurred near North 19th and North Streets at 10:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.