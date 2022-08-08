HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front.

The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday morning is said to be doing well.

According to Maisel, police have reported that the male is not cooperating.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Harrisburg Police are actively investigating this shooting.