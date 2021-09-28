Juvenile on bicycle taken to hospital after hit and run in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Queen and South Main Streets around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. When they arrived, a juvenile male was found injured. Police say the juvenile male was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he impacted a blue sedan on the driver’s side as it entered the intersection. The driver then continued traveling and did not stay at the scene of the incident. The Sedan was last seen heading north on North Second Street. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on the incident and/or the blue sedan is asked to contact the Chambersburg Borough Police Department at 717-264-4131.