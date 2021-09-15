Juvenile safe after ‘brief police standoff’ with wanted man in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa, (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township say a juvenile, who was not identified as a hostage, was safe after a “brief standoff” ended peacefully between law enforcement and a wanted person Tuesday afternoon on the 2100 Block of Cedar Run Drive in Lower Allen Township.

Tensions rose when authorities learned that one or more juveniles were also reported inside the residence. Upon arrival, Police say they contacted the suspect, JC Bodkins, through the door, but Bodkins refused to come out.

At that time, the Cumberland County SRT and negotiators were called to the scene as authorities say it was unclear whether any juveniles were being held against their will.

Police reports say the scene was treated as a barricaded subject with possible hostages. Eventually, Bodkins surrendered peacefully with one juvenile emerging unharmed, having not been held as a hostage. Reports add there were no other occupants in the residence during the incident.

Bodkins was wanted for possession with intent to deliver drugs.

